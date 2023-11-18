Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has $75.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $54.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance

Bluegreen Vacations Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BVH opened at $73.66 on Wednesday. Bluegreen Vacations has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluegreen Vacations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 258.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

