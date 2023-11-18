Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.97

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.97 and last traded at $73.97, with a volume of 162057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Bluegreen Vacations Price Performance

Bluegreen Vacations Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluegreen Vacations

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,734,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 340,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 19,657 shares in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

