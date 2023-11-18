Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.00

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.
Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $267.94 million during the quarter.
Bluegreen Vacations Dividend Announcement
About Bluegreen Vacations
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bluegreen Vacations
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.