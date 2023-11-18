Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.00

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average of $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $267.94 million during the quarter.

Bluegreen Vacations Dividend Announcement

About Bluegreen Vacations

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

