BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Boosts Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,498 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.16% of Crown worth $17,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,774,000 after buying an additional 2,020,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at $123,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after buying an additional 629,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Crown by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,132,000 after buying an additional 563,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,768,000 after buying an additional 440,818 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CCK opened at $83.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $96.35.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCK

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $1,089,296.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.