BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Grows Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,171 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.29% of Alcoa worth $17,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Alcoa by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,012,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986,019 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,174,000 after buying an additional 4,483,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,299,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,337,000 after buying an additional 4,325,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,670,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,592,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alcoa from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.59.

Alcoa Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $26.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.46. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $57.61.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.11%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

