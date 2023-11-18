BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Has $16.15 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $16,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $152.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $192.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.20.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

