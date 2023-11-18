BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Increases Stock Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,283 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.99% of Bread Financial worth $15,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bread Financial Trading Up 4.3 %
Shares of BFH stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Bread Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 7.80%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BFH. TD Cowen began coverage on Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bread Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.
Bread Financial Profile
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
