Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Director Mandy Kim Abramsohn Buys 230 Shares

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) Director Mandy Kim Abramsohn bought 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$67.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,559.50.

Boardwalk REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$66.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$47.60 and a 52 week high of C$71.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BEI.UN. TD Securities upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$70.00 to C$73.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$77.00.

Boardwalk REIT Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

