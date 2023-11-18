boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,735,900 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the October 15th total of 2,887,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BHHOF opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

