Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
TSE BPF.UN opened at C$15.69 on Friday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$14.45 and a 12-month high of C$16.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.96. The company has a current ratio of 25.63, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62. The stock has a market cap of C$333.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.64.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.