Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.107 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

TSE BPF.UN opened at C$15.69 on Friday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$14.45 and a 12-month high of C$16.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.96. The company has a current ratio of 25.63, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.62. The stock has a market cap of C$333.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

