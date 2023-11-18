Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bragg Gaming Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRAG opened at $4.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.51 million, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 0.74. Bragg Gaming Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BRAG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bragg Gaming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities raised shares of Bragg Gaming Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Trading of Bragg Gaming Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRAG. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 70,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Bragg Gaming Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 61.7% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bragg Gaming Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

