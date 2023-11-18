Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CTO Jonathan Hyman Sells 16,809 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 16,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $842,130.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 133,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 25th, Jonathan Hyman sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $640,650.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Jonathan Hyman sold 15,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $692,850.00.

On Friday, September 8th, Jonathan Hyman sold 3,503 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $175,500.30.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Jonathan Hyman sold 20,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $849,800.00.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.85% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $115.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Braze by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Braze by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Braze by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRZE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Braze from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Braze from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.74.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

