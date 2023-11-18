Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Short Interest Up 9.3% in October

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 545,200 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 498,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 778.9 days.

Brembo Price Performance

Shares of BRBOF stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. Brembo has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42.

Brembo Company Profile

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

