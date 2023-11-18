BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 943,400 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the October 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $69.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.28.
BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.25. Analysts expect that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology-focused biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies for the management of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is Bria-IMT, a whole-cell cancer vaccine that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials in combination with the immunotherapy development candidates retifanlimab.
