Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

BHFAL opened at $21.05 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

