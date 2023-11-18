Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.1 %
BHFAL opened at $21.05 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54.
About Brighthouse Financial
