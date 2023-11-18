BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price objective on BrightSpire Capital from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.25.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

BRSP stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $855.33 million, a PE ratio of 219.33 and a beta of 1.77. BrightSpire Capital has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.16%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 2,666.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.