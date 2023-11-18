BrightView (NYSE:BV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.61 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. BrightView updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

BrightView Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BrightView stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $672.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. BrightView has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BrightView by 89.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 47.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BrightView during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Stories

