Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) PT at $87.98

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.98.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PDYPY shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £192.50 ($236.40) to £198.70 ($244.01) in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($190.35) to £160 ($196.49) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £168 ($206.31) to £171 ($210.00) in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of PDYPY opened at $79.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.50. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $66.94 and a 12 month high of $105.33.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

