Brokerages Set PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Target Price at $29.86

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird cut PagerDuty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of PD opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 0.91. PagerDuty has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.68.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.28 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 22.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 16,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $363,056.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,894.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,616 shares of company stock valued at $471,681. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 236,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 318,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after acquiring an additional 227,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

