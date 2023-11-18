Brokerages Set UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) PT at $43.41

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th.

UDR stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. UDR has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in UDR by 225.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

