Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Short Interest Up 7.3% in October

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 879,100 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the October 15th total of 819,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookline Bancorp

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,500 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $31,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,998 shares in the company, valued at $346,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 117,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BRKL shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.75 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Brookline Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BRKL opened at $9.64 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $856.67 million, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Further Reading

