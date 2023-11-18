Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,500 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 295,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,185.0 days.
Brunello Cucinelli Stock Performance
Shares of BCUCF stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.70. Brunello Cucinelli has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $94.00.
About Brunello Cucinelli
