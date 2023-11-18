Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.26

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.26 and last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 40774 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BURBY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,290 ($28.12) to GBX 2,230 ($27.39) in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,240 ($27.51) to GBX 2,200 ($27.02) in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

