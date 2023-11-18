Burney Co. Boosts Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Burney Co. grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Pool were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 65.4% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $350.22 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $295.95 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.71.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 31.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.70.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

