Burney Co. Cuts Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Burney Co. cut its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 34.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,023.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $271.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,552,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,822.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,552,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,822.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $49,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,213. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $275.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.89.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

