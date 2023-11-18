Burney Co. Cuts Stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Burney Co. reduced its stake in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veradigm by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after buying an additional 584,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veradigm by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,174,000 after buying an additional 136,905 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Veradigm by 77.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,423,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,680,000 after buying an additional 1,496,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veradigm by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,543,000 after buying an additional 94,441 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Veradigm by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,548,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after buying an additional 272,520 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $12.75 on Friday. Veradigm Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $19.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Several research firms recently commented on MDRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

