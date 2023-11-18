Burney Co. Grows Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,142,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $349,358,000 after buying an additional 51,385 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.8% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 42.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 403,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,738,000 after acquiring an additional 120,059 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 8.8% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 328,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,082,000 after acquiring an additional 26,652 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. UBS Group started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $34.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $51.14.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.