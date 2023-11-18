Burney Co. Sells 400 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $154.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $156.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Raymond James raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

