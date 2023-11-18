Burney Co. Sells 58 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after buying an additional 510,953 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,362,000 after buying an additional 503,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after buying an additional 355,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,004,000. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $349.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $338.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.12. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $314.97 and a 52 week high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.