Burney Co. Trims Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Burney Co. trimmed its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $155.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.90 and a 1-year high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

