C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a payout ratio of 61.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $108.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.