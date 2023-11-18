Cable One, Inc. (CABO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 2.95 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th.

Cable One has raised its dividend by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Cable One has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cable One to earn $52.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One Trading Up 0.7 %

CABO opened at $553.62 on Friday. Cable One has a 12 month low of $519.23 and a 12 month high of $861.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $602.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $644.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CABO. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $868.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CABO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 8,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.