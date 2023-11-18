Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Barclays

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WHD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

Cactus Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE WHD opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.66. Cactus has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cactus will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Scott Bender sold 108,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $6,106,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,321,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cactus news, President Joel Bender sold 141,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total value of $7,829,433.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 114,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,152.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 108,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $6,106,766.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,320 shares in the company, valued at $12,321,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 298,870 shares of company stock worth $16,514,803. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cactus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Cactus by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,648,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,066,000 after acquiring an additional 286,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cactus by 4.5% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 83,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

