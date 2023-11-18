CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CAMP. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of CalAmp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 6th.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. CalAmp has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 7.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CalAmp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CalAmp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

