California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the October 15th total of 28,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in California BanCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 2,486.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 300,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 552,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

California BanCorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CALB opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.99. California BanCorp has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

California BanCorp ( NASDAQ:CALB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. California BanCorp had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 21.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that California BanCorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CALB shares. TheStreet upgraded California BanCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded California BanCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on California BanCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on California BanCorp

California BanCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.