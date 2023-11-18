Cambria Investment Management L.P. Cuts Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,061,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 10.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSP stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $249.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.79. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,141,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,061.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 19,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $35,271.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,064,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,417.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,141,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,061.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 94,705 shares of company stock valued at $192,372. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

