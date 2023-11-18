Cambria Investment Management L.P. Makes New $273,000 Investment in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 51,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.95.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

