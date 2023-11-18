Cambria Investment Management L.P. Takes $273,000 Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.07%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

