Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Dale Robert Clark Sells 10,000 Shares

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Dale Robert Clark sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.36, for a total transaction of C$603,600.00.
Cameco Trading Up 1.2 %
TSE:CCO opened at C$61.19 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of C$28.98 and a 52 week high of C$61.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$54.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.
Cameco Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.
About Cameco
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
