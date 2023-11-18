Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

CANF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Can-Fite BioPharma from $8.25 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

CANF stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 143.29% and a negative net margin of 1,231.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

