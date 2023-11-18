Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) Price Target to C$13.00

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Stock Up 3.0 %
CVE BRAG opened at C$2.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.94, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$284.25 million and a PE ratio of -12.96.
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) Company Profile
