Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fluent in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. Fluent has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

In other Fluent news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,834,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,664,042.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fluent in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fluent by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fluent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Fluent by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 37,660 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

