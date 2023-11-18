Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Capital City Bank Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $27.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43. Capital City Bank Group has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $473.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $59.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marshall M. Criser III acquired 2,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $54,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares in the company, valued at $376,134. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marshall M. Criser III acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,134. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,268.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital City Bank Group by 178.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 15.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCBG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.50 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

