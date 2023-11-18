Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW) Short Interest Down 9.1% in October

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the October 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Cardio Diagnostics Price Performance

CDIOW stock remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,655. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Cardio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardio Diagnostics stock. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 81,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Cardio Diagnostics Company Profile

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease risk assessment test. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

