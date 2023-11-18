Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 991,900 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the October 15th total of 937,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 619.9 days.
Cargojet Stock Up 0.0 %
CGJTF opened at $63.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.08. Cargojet has a 52 week low of $57.06 and a 52 week high of $102.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$202.00 to C$197.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cargojet
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.