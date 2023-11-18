Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th.

Carter’s has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Carter’s has a payout ratio of 48.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carter’s to earn $6.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $242,923.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,428.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $242,923.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,428.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,713 shares of company stock worth $1,722,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 5.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

