Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Down 7.8%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.05 and last traded at $31.51. 7,701,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 20,600,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Carvana to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 3.09.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,093,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Carvana by 248.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter worth about $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Carvana by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Carvana by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

