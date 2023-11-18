Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Short Interest Down 9.1% in October

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 550,200 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the October 15th total of 605,200 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Casa Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 26.6% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 113,795 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 145.2% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 52,994 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems in the second quarter worth $193,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Casa Systems by 94.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 123,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 60,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Casa Systems by 237.5% in the second quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Casa Systems stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,072. Casa Systems has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

