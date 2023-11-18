Cato (NYSE:CATO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Cato had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $158.26 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE CATO opened at $6.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.86 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. Cato has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $10.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Cato’s dividend payout ratio is -971.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cato by 1,490.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 475,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 445,852 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Cato by 1,639.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 259,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 244,414 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Cato by 582.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 210,760 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Cato by 1,456.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 169,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cato in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cato from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

