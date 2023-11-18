CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the October 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
CDW Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:CDW traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $215.29. 960,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,291. CDW has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $219.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11.
CDW Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of CDW
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in CDW by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 9.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.
About CDW
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
